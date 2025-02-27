BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:23





The 30-share BSE Sensex eked out gains of 10.31 points or 0.01 percent to settle at 74,612.43.





During the day, it hit a high of 74,834.09 and a low of 74,520.78, gyrating 313.31 points.





The NSE Nifty slipped 2.50 points or 0.01 percent to 22,545.05, registering its seventh day of decline.





As many as 31 Nifty components declined while 19 closed higher.





Gains from financials and metal shares were offset by losses in capital goods and auto shares.





From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Zomato, Tata Steel and Nestle were the biggest gainers.

