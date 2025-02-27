HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bickering siblings do not have any right in each other's biz: Lodha parents

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
21:46
Abhinandan Lodha/File image
Abhinandan Lodha/File image
Abhinandan and Abhishek Lodha do not have any right of any form in the other's businesses, their parents Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Manju Lodha have decided. 

In a letter written to the bickering siblings on February 21 which came to public light on Thursday, Manju "directed" the two brothers to end all disputes and respect each other. 

The letter comes within weeks of the Bombay high court directing the two brothers to amicably resolve their differences after Abhishek, the elder brother who helms the group's flagship realty business, moved the court seeking to bar Abhinandan Lodha from using the "Lodha" name in any of his ventures. 

The letter by Manju said she had lengthy discussions with her husband - a BJP leader and Maharashtra's tourism minister - over the matter on the issue of shareholding or ownership of each other's businesses. 

"The final arrangement within our family was documented in our amended family agreement dated March 31, 2017, We confirm that both of you have no right of any form in the other brother's business or assets or shareholding," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, says. 

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Abhinandan Lodha-led Lodha Ventures said they are disappointed about the letter being shared with people outside family for "ulterior motives", while Abhishek said he hopes the younger brother brings an end to the dispute by implementing the 2017 agreement. 

"Abhinandan Lodha continues to believe that family matters should not be settled in public. This is the reason he chose to maintain a dignified silence for over 10 years. He does hope that his family honours all the commitments made to him," the Lodha Ventures statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi to attend Sufi music festival tomorrow
LIVE! Modi to attend Sufi music festival tomorrow

Ready to show Modi's degree to court, not strangers: DU
Ready to show Modi's degree to court, not strangers: DU

Delhi University (DU) has informed the Delhi High Court that it is willing to show its records on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree to the court, but not disclose it to "strangers" under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The...

Court seeks 26/11 records ahead of Rana's extradition
Court seeks 26/11 records ahead of Rana's extradition

A Delhi court has sought the trial records of the 26/11 terror attack from a Mumbai court ahead of the expected extradition of the crime's alleged mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India from the US. The US Supreme Court has cleared...

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Union Carbide waste burning trial from tomorrow
Union Carbide waste burning trial from tomorrow

The first round of trial incineration of 10 tonnes of waste connected to the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy has begun in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, amid tight security. The Supreme Court refused to intervene in the MP High Court's order...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD