Bickering siblings do not have any right in each other's biz: Lodha parents

In a letter written to the bickering siblings on February 21 which came to public light on Thursday, Manju "directed" the two brothers to end all disputes and respect each other.





The letter comes within weeks of the Bombay high court directing the two brothers to amicably resolve their differences after Abhishek, the elder brother who helms the group's flagship realty business, moved the court seeking to bar Abhinandan Lodha from using the "Lodha" name in any of his ventures.





The letter by Manju said she had lengthy discussions with her husband - a BJP leader and Maharashtra's tourism minister - over the matter on the issue of shareholding or ownership of each other's businesses.





"The final arrangement within our family was documented in our amended family agreement dated March 31, 2017, We confirm that both of you have no right of any form in the other brother's business or assets or shareholding," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, says.





When contacted, a spokesperson for the Abhinandan Lodha-led Lodha Ventures said they are disappointed about the letter being shared with people outside family for "ulterior motives", while Abhishek said he hopes the younger brother brings an end to the dispute by implementing the 2017 agreement.





"Abhinandan Lodha continues to believe that family matters should not be settled in public. This is the reason he chose to maintain a dignified silence for over 10 years. He does hope that his family honours all the commitments made to him," the Lodha Ventures statement said. -- PTI

