B'desh student group that led uprising to launch party

10:07





Nahid Islam, one of the key leaders of the group, resigned from Muhammad Yunus's interim government to lead the new political party, that will start its journey from a "grand rally" at Manik Mia Avenue, south of the parliament building in the capital Dhaka, they said.





Samanta Shermeen, spokesperson of Jatio Nagorik Committee, a platform of the student group said, "After the July 2024 uprising, new hopes and aspirations that have been born in Bangladesh, In view of those hopes and aspirations, the students have taken the initiative to form a new political party."





Speaking to ANI, Shermeen said that they have realised that the ideologies of the existing political parties do not represent all the people of Bangladesh. She said that they want to build Bangladesh as a "modern and important country" in South Asia.





"Since the entire national unification during the uprising, we have realized that the ideologies of the existing political parties do not represent all the people of the country. The existing state structure is absolutely not capable of making Bangladesh a new modern state. We want to build Bangladesh a modern one and important country in South Asia, connecting the people across the world and adding the new ideas," Shermeen told ANI.





Samanta Shermeen said that Bangladesh has been under state suppression for the past 53 years and state institutions have been destroyed. She said, "Bangladesh has been under state oppression for the last 53 years. State institutions have been destroyed. The institutions have been used for party and personal purposes." -- ANI

