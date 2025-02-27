HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Actor Gene Hackman, wife, found dead

Thu, 27 February 2025
14:41
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95. According to reports, the veteran actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in New Mexico's Santa Fe on Thursday. 

Santa Fe Sherriff's Office told Sky News: "We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time." 

The report stated that the couple died along with their dog. No cause of death has been revealed by the authorities so far. Reuters reported that the local police were not immediately available for comment.

