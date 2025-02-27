Actor Gene Hackman, wife, found dead

14:41





The report stated that the couple died along with their dog. No cause of death has been revealed by the authorities so far. Reuters reported that the local police were not immediately available for comment.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman has died at the age of 95. According to reports, the veteran actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in New Mexico's Santa Fe on Thursday.