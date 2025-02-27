HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
AAP MLAs banned from entering Assembly premises: Atishi

Thu, 27 February 2025
10:59
Delhi Assembly LoP and AAP leader Atishi says, "Police officers are saying that AAP MLAs are banned from the Delhi Assembly premises. They are saying that they have orders from the speaker to stop the AAP MLAs at the gate. It has never happened in the entire parliamentary history of the country." 

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, from the House for the day for raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

AAP MLAs banned from entering Assembly premises: Atishi
