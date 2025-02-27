HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

22 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
22:48
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image
A total of 22 Maoists have been arrested and explosives seized from them in separate operations carried out in two districts of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, the police said on Thursday. 

While 18 of these Maoists were held from three places in Bijapur district on Thursday, four others were arrested in Sukma on Tuesday, they said. 

"Security personnel apprehended 10 lower-rung cadres from a forest of Gunjeparti village under the Usur police station limits in Bijpaur district during the anti-Maoist operation," an official said. 

The local police and 201, 204, 205, 206 and 210 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an operation, he said. 

The security forces seized explosives and Maoist pamphlets from them, he said. In another operation, seven Naxalites were nabbed by the 210 CoBRA battalion and local police between the forests of Rajpenta and Sarkeguda villages under the Basaguda police station limits, the official said. 

Two tiffin bombs, a cordex wire, a battery and daily use items were seized from them, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 22 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized
LIVE! 22 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized

T'gana rescue op will be complete in 2 days: Minister
T'gana rescue op will be complete in 2 days: Minister

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to...

Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa
Indian student critical in US, MEA pushes for urgent visa

Neelam Shinde from Maharashtra's Satara was critically injured in the accident on February 14 and has been in a coma at a hospital since then.

Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China
Both armies implementing border pact effectively: China

The Chinese Defence Ministry has stated that the Indian and Chinese militaries are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a "compressive and effective manner." This follows the disengagement process...

Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?
Can Mamata block BJP again in 2026 Bengal polls?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious goal of winning over 215 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She declared that the party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD