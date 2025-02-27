22 Maoists held in Chhattisgarh, explosives seized

22:48

Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image





While 18 of these Maoists were held from three places in Bijapur district on Thursday, four others were arrested in Sukma on Tuesday, they said.





"Security personnel apprehended 10 lower-rung cadres from a forest of Gunjeparti village under the Usur police station limits in Bijpaur district during the anti-Maoist operation," an official said.





The local police and 201, 204, 205, 206 and 210 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an operation, he said.





The security forces seized explosives and Maoist pamphlets from them, he said. In another operation, seven Naxalites were nabbed by the 210 CoBRA battalion and local police between the forests of Rajpenta and Sarkeguda villages under the Basaguda police station limits, the official said.





Two tiffin bombs, a cordex wire, a battery and daily use items were seized from them, he said. -- PTI

