14-year-old student dies of heart attack during trip to Imagicaa

A 14-year-old student of a municipal school died after suffering a heart attack at a well-known theme park where he had gone on a trip with others pupils in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when students of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run school in Ghansoli were on an educational trip to Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli, a police official said.





While on the trip, an eighth-grade student, Ayush Dharmendra Singh, started feeling uneasy and sat on the bench and then suddenly collapsed on the ground, he said.





The student was rushed to the primary health centre located inside the park with the help of the facility's staff and teachers. He was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.





A post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a government medical officer, in which it was ascertained the boy died due to a heart attack, he said.





An accidental death case has been registered at the Khalapur police station. -- PTI