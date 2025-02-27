HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14-year-old student dies of heart attack during trip to Imagicaa

Thu, 27 February 2025
Share:
08:33
image
A 14-year-old student of a municipal school died after suffering a heart attack at a well-known theme park where he had gone on a trip with others pupils in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.
  
The incident occurred on Tuesday when students of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run  school in Ghansoli were on an educational trip to Imagicaa Theme Park in Khopoli, a police official said.

While on the trip, an eighth-grade student, Ayush Dharmendra Singh, started feeling uneasy and sat on the bench and then suddenly collapsed on the ground, he said.

The student was rushed to the primary health centre located inside the park with the help of the facility's staff and teachers. He was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

A post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a government medical officer, in which it was ascertained the boy died due to a heart attack, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered at the Khalapur police station. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Clashes at Delhi's SAU over non-veg on Maha Shivratri
LIVE! Clashes at Delhi's SAU over non-veg on Maha Shivratri

Woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate
Woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate

According to the woman, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and engaged her in conversation, calling her 'Didi' (sister), and said the bus...

Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation
Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation

Dhoni was spotted wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Morse code.

What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...
What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...

Bleeding runs in the death overs and failing to offer adequate support to Joe Root cost England dearly, captain Jos Buttler said after their elimination from the Champions Trophy following an eight-run loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Tunnel collapse: Govt hopes to end rescue ops in 2 days
Tunnel collapse: Govt hopes to end rescue ops in 2 days

A team of experts involved in rescuing eight people trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Telangana have reached the end of the tunnel, but debris is hindering further progress. The rescue operation, described as one of the most...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD