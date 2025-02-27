HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
100 monuments at Lahore Fort dating back to Sikh Empire: US researcher

Thu, 27 February 2025
18:53
Lahore Fort/File image
A US-based researcher has identified some 100 monuments at the Lahore Fort from the era of the Sikh Empire (1799-1849) detailing its historical significance. 

Of them around 30 monuments do not exist today.

To provide a comprehensive understanding of Lahore Fort and its historical significance during the Sikh Empire, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), a government body, has engaged Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia to write a tour guidebook Lahore Fort during the Sikh Empire.

The Lahore Fort, a sentimental monument deeply ingrained in the Sikh psyche, served as the seat of power for the Sikh Empire for nearly half a century. 

"It holds a special place in my heart, as my ancestors held esteemed positions within the Sikh court as per Umdat ut Tawarikh the Persian records of the court," Dr Butalia said in an interview to PTI on Thursday. 

 It is very important for Sikhs in India to recognise that 1947 divided Sikh heritage and places of worship into two parts of the world. For a very long time, Sikhs in India were cut off from their historical sites in Pakistan," he said.

