White House to decide who will participate in press pool

Wed, 26 February 2025
08:53
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday announced that the White House Press Pool will now be determined by the White House Press Team.

During her briefing, Leavitt announced that the journalists who were earlier 'chosen' to cover the White House by the White House Correspondents' Association, will now be chosen by the White House Press Team.

In a post on X, Leavitt stated, 'A group of DC-based journalists, the White House Correspondents' Association, has long dictated which journalists get to ask questions of the President of the United States. Not anymore.'

Leavitt said that the power to cover the White House will now go back to people of the US.

She said that besides the people who earlier covered the White House, new outlets will also be given a chance to cover the briefing.

'Today, I was proud to announce that we are giving the power back to the people. Moving forward, the 'White House Press Pool,' will be determined by the White House Press Team. Legacy outlets who have participated in the press pool for decades will still be allowed to join -- but we will also be offering the privilege to well-deserving outlets who have never been allowed to share in this awesome responsibility,' she said.

The White House Correspondents' Association condemned the decision, alleging that this move tore at the independence of the press.

'This move tears at the independence of a free press in the United States. It suggests the government will choose the journalists who cover the president. In a free country, leaders must not be able to choose their own press corps,' the statement read.

'For generations, the working journalists elected to lead the White House Correspondents' Association board have consistently expanded the WHCA's membership and its pool rotations to facilitate the inclusion of new and emerging outlets. Since its founding in 1914, the WHCA has sought to ensure that the reporters, photographers, producers and technicians who actually do the work -- 365 days every year -- decide amongst themselves how these rotations are operated, so as to ensure consistent professional standards and fairness in access on behalf of all readers, viewers and listeners,' the statement said.

The association further alleged that the White House did not consult them before imposing this decision.

'To be clear, the White House did not give the WHCA board a heads up or have any discussions about today's announcements. But the WHCA will never stop advocating for comprehensive access, full transparency and the right of the American public to read, listen to and watch reports from the White House, delivered without fear or favour,' the statement read. -- ANI

