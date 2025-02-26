HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ujjwal Nikam appointed SPP in Beed sarpanch murder case

Wed, 26 February 2025
Share:
11:08
Ujjwal Nikam
Ujjwal Nikam
The Maharashtra government has appointed renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case. Deshmukh's family members had made a similar demand.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has appointed senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor and advocate Balasaheb Kolhe as the assistant special public prosecutor in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

Nikam had acted as a special public prosecutor in some high-profile cases such as the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attack.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and murdered on December 9, 2024. It was alleged that he was killed for opposing an attempt to extort money from a wind energy firm operating in the area.

Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was arrested in the extortion case weeks after the murder. 

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently conducting a probe into the case, with over 150 persons having been questioned and three suspects still at large.

The Beed police have arrested several persons in the murder case and also put up posters, seeking public help to nab the wanted accused.

The case is registered at Kaij police station in Beed district.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas had earlier met Fadnavis to urge that Nikam be appointed to strengthen the prosecution's case.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Rescuers can't locate personnel trapped in SLBC tunnel
Rescuers can't locate personnel trapped in SLBC tunnel

A team of experts involved in rescuing eight people trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Telangana have reached the end of the tunnel, but debris is hindering further progress. The rescue operation, described as one of the most...

LIVE! Tharoor reveals Mahashivratri link to his name
LIVE! Tharoor reveals Mahashivratri link to his name

Final snan begins as Maha Kumbh 2025 to conclude today
Final snan begins as Maha Kumbh 2025 to conclude today

The 45-day Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj concluded on Mahashivratri with a record-breaking number of pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Over 65 crore pilgrims participated in the event, which took place once every 12 years.

Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family

The two brothers were solely responsible for the killing of the two women and the teenage girl of their family and no outsiders were involved in the crime, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said on Tuesday.

Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million
Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will introduce a 'gold card' for wealthy foreigners, granting them the right to live and work in the country, with a pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a $5 million fee,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD