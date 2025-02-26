Tharoor reveals Mahashivratri link to his name

11:06

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, while highlighting why today marks such a special day for him and his family.





The Thiruvananthapuram MP recalled that he was born on the occasion of 'Mahashivratri' and his name Shashi comes from the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead.





He added that today marks his 'nakshatram birthday' according to the Kerala calender.





'I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my 'nakshatram birthday' is today. It has always been a very special day for my family,' Tharoor said in a post on X.





'Om Namah Shivaay! #MahaShivratri,' he said in a subsequent post. -- ANI