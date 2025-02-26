HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tharoor reveals Mahashivratri link to his name

Wed, 26 February 2025
Share:
11:06
image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, while highlighting why today marks such a special day for him and his family.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP recalled that he was born on the occasion of 'Mahashivratri' and his name Shashi comes from the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead.

He added that today marks his 'nakshatram birthday' according to the Kerala calender.

'I was born on Mahashivratri and named Shashi for the crescent moon on Lord Shiva's forehead. In the Kerala calendar, my 'nakshatram birthday' is today. It has always been a very special day for my family,' Tharoor said in a post on X.

'Om Namah Shivaay! #MahaShivratri,' he said in a subsequent post.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Rescuers can't locate personnel trapped in SLBC tunnel
Rescuers can't locate personnel trapped in SLBC tunnel

A team of experts involved in rescuing eight people trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Telangana have reached the end of the tunnel, but debris is hindering further progress. The rescue operation, described as one of the most...

LIVE! Tharoor reveals Mahashivratri link to his name
LIVE! Tharoor reveals Mahashivratri link to his name

Final snan begins as Maha Kumbh 2025 to conclude today
Final snan begins as Maha Kumbh 2025 to conclude today

The 45-day Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj concluded on Mahashivratri with a record-breaking number of pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Over 65 crore pilgrims participated in the event, which took place once every 12 years.

Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family

The two brothers were solely responsible for the killing of the two women and the teenage girl of their family and no outsiders were involved in the crime, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said on Tuesday.

Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million
Trump's 'Gold Card': Get US residency in $5 million

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will introduce a 'gold card' for wealthy foreigners, granting them the right to live and work in the country, with a pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a $5 million fee,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD