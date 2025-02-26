HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Terrorists fire at army vehicle in J-K's Rajouri

Wed, 26 February 2025
15:08
Representative image
An army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
 
There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector, they said.

They added that the terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area. -- PTI 

