Rape in bus: Protesters vandalise bus stop security office

18:29

Protesters led by Shiv Sena-UBT leader Vasant More on Wednesday vandalised the security office at the Swargate bus station in the city after a woman was allegedly raped inside an MSRTC bus on the premises.

Sena-UBT workers smashed the window panes and furniture inside the security office while women activists shouted slogans against the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the incident.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on early Tuesday morning at the busy Swargate station.





The accused was identified as Dattatraya Gade, a petty criminal, and police have formed eight teams to track him down, said an official. -- PTI