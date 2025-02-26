HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rape in bus: Protesters vandalise bus stop security office

Wed, 26 February 2025
18:29
Protesters led by Shiv Sena-UBT leader Vasant More on Wednesday vandalised the security office at the Swargate bus station in the city after a woman was allegedly raped inside an MSRTC bus on the premises.
 
Sena-UBT workers smashed the window panes and furniture inside the security office while women activists shouted slogans against the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the incident.
 
A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary Shiv Shahi AC bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on early Tuesday morning at the busy Swargate station.

The accused was identified as Dattatraya Gade, a petty criminal, and police have formed eight teams to track him down, said an official. -- PTI

