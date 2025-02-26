HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pune bus depot rape: Security guards replaced, inquiry ordered

Wed, 26 February 2025
Share:
19:54
image
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday directed that all 23 security guards employed at the Swargate bus station in Pune should be replaced following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus. 
 
The rape on the premises of one of the busiest bus junctions of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) created outrage in the state. The incident took place on early Tuesday morning.

Sarnaik  directed MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct a departmental inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report in seven days, an official statement said.

The bus station in-charge and depot manager should be suspended immediately if found guilty of negligence, the minister said.

Sarnaik also called an urgent meeting of senior MSRTC officials in Mumbai on Thursday to review safety measures for women passengers, and some concrete decisions are expected, the release said. 

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of more than 14,000 buses. Daily, more than 55 lakh passengers travel by its buses. 

Under the Maharashtra government's 'Mahila Sanman Yojana' scheme, women receive 50 per cent discount on tickets, leading to a significant increase in the number of women passengers. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7 arrested for selling women patient's CCTV videos
LIVE! 7 arrested for selling women patient's CCTV videos

Modi govt opposes life-time ban on convicted politicians
Modi govt opposes life-time ban on convicted politicians

The Centre said as a matter of judicial review, the court could declare the provisions to be unconstitutional, however, the relief sought by the petitioner effectively sought to read "life-long" instead of "six years" in all sub-sections...

Ahead of polls, Nitish inducts 7 new faces, all from BJP
Ahead of polls, Nitish inducts 7 new faces, all from BJP

A careful calculation of the BJP's support base seems to have been at work in the cabinet expansion that took place a day after the party's national president chaired a meeting of the "core group" here.

CT 2025 UPDATES: Eng looking to rebuild their chase
CT 2025 UPDATES: Eng looking to rebuild their chase

No southern state, including TN, will lose LS seats: Shah
No southern state, including TN, will lose LS seats: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has refuted claims made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding fund allocation and delimitation, accusing him of spreading misinformation and engaging in diversionary tactics. Shah asserted that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD