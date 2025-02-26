HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Prajakta Koli marries boyfriend Vrishank Khanal

Wed, 26 February 2025
11:41
Social media personality and actor Prajakta Koli has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal.
 
Koli, 31 and Khanal 35, dated for several years before getting engaged in 2023. 

The couple got married in an intimate wedding on Tuesday.

The Mismatched star shared a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. "25.2.25," she wrote in the caption. 

Koli opted for a custom-designed golden lehenga adorned with floral embroidery from designer Anita Dongre. Khanal wore a white kurta from the same designer. 

Koli was most recently seen in the third season of the Netflix series Mismatched 3, co-starring Rohit Saraf. 

She has also featured in movies such as Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat. -- PTI 

