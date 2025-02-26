HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak intruder shot dead along Punjab border

Wed, 26 February 2025
10:24
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead early Wednesday morning by Border Security Force troops along the international border at Pathankot in Punjab, officials said.

BSF personnel noticed some suspicious movement in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area along the IB.

Despite being challenged by the BSF troops, the intruder did not stop after crossing over onto this side, they said.

The intruder was subsequently shot dead and his identity is being ascertained, the officials said.

A spokesperson of the BSF, Jammu frontier, said a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers over the incident.

The BSF guards the India-Pakistan international border, including a 553-km stretch in Punjab.   -- PTI

