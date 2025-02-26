HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nitish expands Cabinet, inducts 7 new faces from BJP

Wed, 26 February 2025
16:58
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, with the induction of seven new faces, all from the alliance partner BJP.

At a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan in Patna, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to the new inductees who raised the strength of the Cabinet to 36.
 
Those who took the oath of office were Jibesh Kumar, Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Raju Kumar Singh, Moti Lal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Krishna Kumar Mantu.

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal resigned from the Cabinet to conform with his party's policy of 'one person, one post'. -- PTI 

