HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man kills mother-in-law by setting her on fire, dies himself due to burns

Wed, 26 February 2025
Share:
16:55
image
A 56-year-old man allegedly killed his mother-in-law in Mumbai by setting her on fire inside a tempo and died himself due to the burn injuries suffered during the incident, police said on Wednesday.
  
A case of murder was registered against the deceased man, Krishna Daji Ashtankar following the incident which took place in Mulund area on Monday, said an official of Navaghar police station.

Babi Daji Usare, his mother-in-law, was 72.

Ashtankar, a tempo driver, was living in his vehicle after his wife left him six months ago to stay with a patient in Borivali as a caretaker. His son and married daughter too lived elsewhere, said the official.

As per the preliminary investigation, Ashtankar, who struggled with alcohol addiction, was angry because he had to live alone, and suspected that his mother-in-law encouraged his wife to live apart.

As per the victim woman's son, Ashtankar offered to take her to hospital in his tempo on Monday for an eye surgery she needed. 

He then apparently closed the tempo's rear shutter and beat the hapless woman with a heavy object before setting her on fire.

But he too was engulfed in flames inside the small space, and sustained fatal injuries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Like LKG, UKG kids fight: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash
LIVE! Like LKG, UKG kids fight: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash

Woman raped inside state transport bus at Pune depot
Woman raped inside state transport bus at Pune depot

According to the woman, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and engaged her in conversation, calling her 'Didi' (sister), and said the bus...

Arvind Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP says...
Arvind Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP says...

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022 for a six-year term ending in 2028.

Won't oppose Hindi if...: Stalin mellows down his stance
Won't oppose Hindi if...: Stalin mellows down his stance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin said on Wednesday that the DMK will not oppose Hindi if it is not "imposed" on Tamil Nadu, stating that forcing the language on Tamils amounts to playing with their self-respect....

Such things happen: Jaypee chief on T'gana tunnel collapse
Such things happen: Jaypee chief on T'gana tunnel collapse

As sludge started solidifying inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel in Telangana, rescuers are planning to use sniffer dogs to locate those got trapped, District Collector B Santhosh said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD