Maha selects Savarkar's composition for 1st Sambhaji Maharaj song award

Wed, 26 February 2025
00:42
VD Savarkar/File image
Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced the establishment of an award for inspirational songs in the memory of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and said the inaugural honour will go to a composition penned by Hindutva icon VD Savarkar. 

Shelar announced the establishment of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award during his visit to the Port of Marseilles, France, a place linked to Savarkar. 

The award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a commemorative memento, is inspired by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and will recognise outstanding inspirational songs annually, Shelar said. 

The inaugural award will honour Savarkar's song, Anadi Me, Anant Me for its profound impact and patriotism, said the minister. 

Besides being a warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was also a Sanskrit scholar and writer, having penned a book named 'Budhbhushana' and other literary works. 

The award pays tribute to his literary legacy and the inspirational power of poetry during challenging times, he noted. -- PTI

