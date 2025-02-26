HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like LKG, UKG kids fight: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash

Wed, 26 February 2025
16:08
Actor-politician Vijay waded into the ongoing language row between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the BJP-led Centre, criticising both sides over their stance on the imposition of Hindi.

Speaking on the clash, he accused the state and central governments of misleading the people of Tamil Nadu while pretending to be at loggerheads over the issue.

"Funds to education have been stopped for the state government. This is like LKG-UKG students fight. Their responsibility is to give, state responsibility is to get that is our rights. Amid these big problems, two (BJP and DMK) are playing with Hashtag," Vijay said at the one year celebration of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishor, who is an advisor to Vijay, also attended the celebration.  

Vijay said that the TVK was emerging as a political force and  that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. 

"We are emerging as the primary political force in Tamil Nadu politics with a firm commitment to creating history in 2026 like 1967 and 1977 without compromising ideological principles at any cost," he said. 
 
"This is politics at a different level because we don't know when someone will support, someone will oppose. We can't predict that, and that's why it has been said there is no permanent friend or enemy," he added.

