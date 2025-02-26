HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Get US residency in $5 million: Trump's new plan

Wed, 26 February 2025
Share:
09:41
image
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will introduce a 'gold card' for wealthy foreigners, granting them the right to live and work in the country, with a pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a $5 million fee, CNN reported.

The CNN report, citing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the gold card will replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa program.

"They'll have to go through vetting, of course," the CNN report, citing the Commerce Secretary, said.

"To make sure they're wonderful world-class global citizens," Lutnick added.

Trump made the announcement during a media availability in the Oval Office, where he also signed an executive action investigating the copper industry and answered questions on various topics.

He stated that sales of the gold cards would begin in about two weeks and suggested that millions could be sold.

"From the legal standpoint, it's totally legal to do," he said.

When asked if Russian oligarchs would be eligible to buy the cards, Trump responded: "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people," CNN report added.

During the event, Trump also admired a map of the newly renamed Gulf of America, and said, "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed -- but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying.'"  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Final snan begins as Maha Kumbh 2025 to conclude today
Final snan begins as Maha Kumbh 2025 to conclude today

The 45-day Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj concluded on Mahashivratri with a record-breaking number of pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Over 65 crore pilgrims participated in the event, which took place once every 12 years.

LIVE! Get US residency in $5 million: Trump's new plan
LIVE! Get US residency in $5 million: Trump's new plan

Telangana makes Telugu compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools
Telangana makes Telugu compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools

The Telangana government has issued orders for teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject for students of 1st to 10th classes in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International...

Committed a mistake: Allahbadia tells Maharashtra cops
Committed a mistake: Allahbadia tells Maharashtra cops

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose crass remarks on a YouTube show kicked up a row, has said in his statement before the Maharashtra Cyber that he committed a 'mistake' by making controversial comments, officials said.

Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons
Rohit-Gill: India's Biggest ODI Weapons

Since first opening the batting together in January 2023, the duo has been prolific in 50 overs cricket.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD