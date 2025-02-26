HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire at Delhi theatre during 'Chhava' screening

Wed, 26 February 2025
Share:
18:37
image
A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select City Mall in Delhi on Wednesday during the screening of a movie, an official said.
 
Panic gripped cinemagoers as a corner of the movie screen of PVR Cinemas at the mall caught fire during the 4:15 pm screening of the film Chhava, a witness told PTI.

An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Another cinemagoer said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire at Delhi theatre during 'Chhava' screening
LIVE! Fire at Delhi theatre during 'Chhava' screening

Modi govt opposes life-time ban on convicted politicians
Modi govt opposes life-time ban on convicted politicians

The Centre said as a matter of judicial review, the court could declare the provisions to be unconstitutional, however, the relief sought by the petitioner effectively sought to read "life-long" instead of "six years" in all sub-sections...

Ahead of polls, Nitish inducts 7 new faces, all from BJP
Ahead of polls, Nitish inducts 7 new faces, all from BJP

A careful calculation of the BJP's support base seems to have been at work in the cabinet expansion that took place a day after the party's national president chaired a meeting of the "core group" here.

No southern state, including TN, will lose LS seats: Shah
No southern state, including TN, will lose LS seats: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has refuted claims made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding fund allocation and delimitation, accusing him of spreading misinformation and engaging in diversionary tactics. Shah asserted that...

Woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate
Woman raped in Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate

According to the woman, as she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, a man approached her and engaged her in conversation, calling her 'Didi' (sister), and said the bus...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD