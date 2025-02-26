HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Arvind Kejriwal to enter Parliament? AAP reacts

Wed, 26 February 2025
12:43
The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed speculation that former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal may enter the Rajya Sabha following his party's electoral setback in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal is not going to Rajya Sabha. As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, media sources are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha. Both these sources are absolutely wrong," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP. I agree that his demand is very high, but he is not limited to any one seat," she added.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Kejriwal might move to the Upper House after AAP nominated its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora to contest the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022  for a six-year term ending in 2028.
The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.

