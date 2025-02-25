Will name & shame those who disrepute me: Preity

12:15





Taking to her official X account today, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress stated that she will name all the journalists who have been sharing false news about her.





"So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court and spent a tonne of money fighting cases that go on & on & on. I think it's time we start holding them responsible right here so there is some accountability in the future."





Preity added, "I'm definitely going to start naming all these journalists that write articles without following up or investigating the stories. If you don't value my reputation then sorry I don't value yours @suchetadalal Next time pls call me and find out if the story is true or not before mentioning my name. Just like you, I have spent years working hard and building a reputation so if you don't care about mine I don't care about yours. I'm done being a bigger person. This ends here."





The actress also slammed Congress for claiming the BJP got New India Cooperative Bank to waive off her Rs 18 crore. She clarified that she fully paid back the money.





On Monday, the official X (Twitter) account of Kerala Congress wrote, "She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money."





Reacting to the post on Tuesday (February 25), Preity slammed the political party and wrote, "No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images."

