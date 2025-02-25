Why didn't Sajjan Kumar get death penalty? Court says...

16:30





Special judge Kaveri Baweja's verdict came over the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.





The judge said the offences committed by Kumar were undoubtedly brutal and reprehensible but underscored certain mitigating factors, including his age of 80 years and illnesses that "weigh in favour of imposing a lesser sentence, instead of death penalty".





The offence of murder attracts a maximum of death penalty whereas the minimum punishment is life imprisonment.





"The 'satisfactory' conduct of the convict as per the report of the jail authorities, the ailments from which he is reportedly suffering, the fact that the convict has roots in the society and the possibility of his reformation and rehabilitation are material considerations which, in my opinion, tilt the scales in favour of sentence for life imprisonment instead of death penalty," the order said.





Nothing "adverse was reported about Kumar's behaviour" and his conduct was "satisfactory" according to a jail report, the court added.





The judge went on to add that the case at hand was part of the same incident and could be seen in continuity of the incident for which the Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018. -- PTI

