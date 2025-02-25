US sides with Russia, opposes UN resolution on Ukraine war

09:14

The United States, in a surprising shift from its previous stance, voted alongside Russia against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's war against Ukraine on Monday.

This vote against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the US at odds with its longtime European allies and instead aligning with Russia on the third anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This came as the Trump administration has pursued discussions with Moscow about ending the war, with US President Donald Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resolution was adopted by the General Assembly with 93 votes in favor. It notes "with concern the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has persisted for three years and continues to have devastating and long-lasting consequences not only for Ukraine but also for other regions and global stability" and "calls for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine."

The US had introduced a rival General Assembly resolution, which did not call Russia the aggressor or acknowledge Ukraine's territorial integrity, CNN reported.

It "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia." It mourns "the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict" and reiterates "the principal purpose of the United Nations, as expressed in the United Nations Charter, is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes," according to CNN.

The US is expected to introduce the same draft resolution at the UN Security Council.

Prior to the vote in the General Assembly, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Mission to the UN, had urged "all Member States, including Ukraine and Russia" to back the resolution.

"A simple, historic statement from the General Assembly that looks forward, not backwards. A resolution focused on one, simple idea: Ending the war. A path to peace is possible," she said.

"Mr. President, that is why the United States opposed putting forward another resolution. And that is why we cannot support Ukraine's resolution, and we urge its withdrawal in favor of a strong statement committing us to end the war and work towards lasting peace," Shea said.