Union Carbide waste disposal: SC asks authorities about precautions

The observation came from a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih after a plea concerning disposal of the waste was mentioned before it for urgent listing. The apex court had on February 17 sought responses from the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government and its pollution control board on the plea which raised the issue of alleged risk to the life and health of residents of the villages situated within one km radius from the disposal site.





While mentioning the matter for urgent listing, the petitioner's counsel said the Madhya Pradesh High Court had on February 18 allowed the state to carry out a trial run of the disposal of waste from February 27. He urged the bench to take up the matter on February 27 at the top of the board.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked authorities to apprise it about the precautions taken for disposal of hazardous waste of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.