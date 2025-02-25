Tunnel experts carry food, water for Telangana Eight

14:37

Food was carried by the NGRI into the tunnel today





An NGRI (National Geophysical Research Institute) has entered the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, where a rescue operation is underway.





Food and water are being taken inside the tunnel for the rescue workers.





A team of Rat miners arrived in Nagarkurnool on Monday for the ongoing rescue operation for the Srisailam Left Bank Canal collapse (SLBC), where eight workers are said to be trapped. These are the same Rat miners who were part of the successful rescue operation for the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand that happened on October 31st last year. One of the miners, speaking about the situation, emphasized the challenges they will face as water in the tunnel and distance will pose a major challenge in the rescue operation. However, he expressed faith he getting success.

The Telangana government has roped in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest the way forward regarding the rescue of eight persons trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel after a part of it collapsed on Saturday.