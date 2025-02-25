HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tunnel experts carry food, water for Telangana Eight

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
14:37
Food was carried by the NGRI into the tunnel today
Food was carried by the NGRI into the tunnel today
The Telangana government has roped in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest the way forward regarding the rescue of eight persons trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel after a part of it collapsed on Saturday. 

An NGRI (National Geophysical Research Institute) has entered the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, where a rescue operation is underway. 

Food and water are being taken inside the tunnel for the rescue workers. 

A team of Rat miners arrived in Nagarkurnool on Monday for the ongoing rescue operation for the Srisailam Left Bank Canal collapse (SLBC), where eight workers are said to be trapped. These are the same Rat miners who were part of the successful rescue operation for the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand that happened on October 31st last year. One of the miners, speaking about the situation, emphasized the challenges they will face as water in the tunnel and distance will pose a major challenge in the rescue operation. However, he expressed faith he getting success.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tunnel experts carry food, water for Telangana Eight
LIVE! Tunnel experts carry food, water for Telangana Eight

Anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar gets life term
Anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar gets life term

Sajjan Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Rs 2,002 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG
Rs 2,002 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG

The report on the alleged liquor scam, a hot button issue in the run-up to the elections, claimed a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 941.53 crore, saying timely permissions were not taken for opening the liquor vends in non-conforming...

Tharoor shares selfie with BJP leader amid rift with Cong
Tharoor shares selfie with BJP leader amid rift with Cong

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor welcomed the revival of long-stalled India-UK FTA negotiations, posting a selfie with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan...

CT 2025 Updates: SA vs Aus: Toss delayed due to rain
CT 2025 Updates: SA vs Aus: Toss delayed due to rain

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD