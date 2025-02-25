HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan walks out of jail after one-and-half years

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
18:01
image
Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan walked out of the Hardoi jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday on bail after spending 17 months behind bars, with his party's leaders and supporters flocking outside the prison to welcome him. 

Abdullah Khan is a former MLA from the Suar constituency in Rampur and the son of incarcerated veteran SP leader and former state cabinet minister Azam Khan. 

Around noon, Abdullah, wearing a white kurta-pyjama with a dark-coloured sleeveless waistcoat and sporting a neatly made ponytail, was escorted out of the prison complex by security personnel. 

While Abdullah Khan did not speak to the media, his lawyer, Satnam Singh Nattu, said, "As the entire country knows, Mohammad Azam Khan and his family were persecuted and imprisoned. 

Today, we thank God, Allah and Waheguru for paving the way for Abdullah Bhai's release. He will finally walk free and return home today." 

As news of the former MLA's release spread, his supporters started gathering outside the prison, along with Moradabad MP and SP leader Ruchi Veera. 

After being released from prison, Abdullah Azam Khan along with the convoy of his supporters reached his residence on Jail Road at 4.10 pm and greeted his supporters. 

When reporters tried to talk to him, he replied that he would speak to them later. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row over actor's Mahashivratri dance at Maha temple
LIVE! Row over actor's Mahashivratri dance at Maha temple

Why the court didn't award Sajjan Kumar death penalty
Why the court didn't award Sajjan Kumar death penalty

A Delhi court sentenced former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the murder of two Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court cited Kumar's age and illness as mitigating factors in its decision to impose...

Kerala mass murderer hammered his victims to death
Kerala mass murderer hammered his victims to death

Afan, a 23-year-old man from Kerala, allegedly killed five people, including his brother, grandmother, paternal uncle, aunt, and his girlfriend, in a series of brutal hammer attacks. The victims were found with severe head injuries,...

Meet Javed Akhtar's Freedom Fighter Family
Meet Javed Akhtar's Freedom Fighter Family

Syed Firdaus Ashraf offers a ready reckoner on Javed Akhtar's great great grandfather Fazl e Haq Khairabadi who fought the British empire during the 1857 Mutiny and was imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in Port Blair.

Champions Trophy: Australia vs SA match washed out
Champions Trophy: Australia vs SA match washed out

The Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD