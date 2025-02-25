Rupee plummets 51 paise to end at 87.23 against US dollar

19:16





Elevated greenback against major crosses and sustained FII outflows also contributed to the decline in the domestic unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 86.83 and kept losing ground through the day before settling at 87.23 (provisional), 51 paise lower than its previous close.





The local unit had settled at 86.72 on Monday. -- PTI

The rupee fell sharply by 51 paise to settle at 87.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday due to month-end dollar demand by importers amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs.