Row over actor's Mahashivratri dance at Maha temple

18:36

Actor Prajakta Mali/File image





The Trimbakeshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, sees a large number of devotees throughout the year.





The temple authorities have organised the 'Shiv Stuti' dance performance by actor Prajakta Mali on the premises of the temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday.





However, several persons, including former trustees of the temple, have opposed it saying it would draw large crowds and may lead to a law and order situation. -- PTI

Actor Prajakta Mali's dance performance scheduled to be held at the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on Mahashivratri is facing opposition from several quarters, with the Archaeological Survey of India also asking the temple authorities not to organise a cultural event there.