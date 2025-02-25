Properties of two Pak-based terror handlers attached in J-K's Kupwara

18:57

The properties, which were attached after police obtained a court order, included land measuring three kanals and 12 marlas.





The properties belonged to Tahir Ahmad Peer and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie, both residents of Kupwara currently based out of Pakistan, the officials said.





The properties were identified as belonging to the two absconders during the investigation of a case registered in 2011, the police said. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached properties worth lakhs of rupees belonging to two Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in Kupwara district, officials said.