HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Promoter Pledging In BSE-500 Stocks Slips To...

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
13:15
image
Promoter pledged holdings have been on a decline amid the ongoing market selloff.  

According to an analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities of the pledged holdings of BSE-500 companies, the pledged holdings as a percentage of promoter holdings declined to 0.84 per cent in the December 2024 quarter from 0.87 per cent in the September 2024 quarter.

The value of pledged promoter holdings stood at Rs 1.63 trillion, representing just 0.4 per cent of the BSE-500 companies' total market capitalisation.  

The percentage of promoters' pledged holdings has declined for six consecutive quarters.

The number of companies with outstanding promoter pledges fell to 69 from 77 reported a year ago.  Among Nifty 50 companies, those with over 5 per cent pledged promoter holdings include Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and JSW Steel.  

In the BSE 500 universe, companies where pledged promoter holdings declined include Swan Energy, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Aurobindo Pharma, and Chambal Fertilisers.

The decline in promoter pledging reflects a cautious approach amid market volatility.  Promoters are being more selective about pledging shares to avoid potential complications from margin calls and stock price declines, say market players.

-- Samie Modak/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Does BJP think PM is greater than Dr Ambedkar?'
LIVE! 'Does BJP think PM is greater than Dr Ambedkar?'

Atishi, 11 other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly
Atishi, 11 other AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi assembly

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

Kerala mass murdererer who killed 6 was on drugs?
Kerala mass murdererer who killed 6 was on drugs?

A 23-year-old man, identified as Afan, has been arrested for allegedly killing six people, including his 13-year-old brother, in Kerala. Police suspect that Afan was under the influence of drugs and have found evidence of drug use. The...

T'gana tunnel: 72 hrs on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet
T'gana tunnel: 72 hrs on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet

Rescue efforts continue in Telangana for eight people trapped in a collapsed tunnel, but hopes for their survival are fading as experts from the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute have been...

Hair loss outbreak in Maha village linked to wheat?
Hair loss outbreak in Maha village linked to wheat?

The cases of sudden hair loss, or 'acute onset alopecia totalis', were reported in 279 persons in 18 villages of Buldhana between December 2024 and January this year, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD