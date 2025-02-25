Pope Francis recovers enough to call Gaza priest





Pope Francis has resumed work and, in the evening, called the parish in Gaza, the Vatican News noted. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis.





The Vatican News shared that in the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work. In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness.





The Holy Family parish in Gaza had sent a video, and the Pope called to thank them. The Pope thanked people who are praying for his health and recovery.





Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties and his condition subsequently worsened. He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy, as per Al Jazeera. -- ANI

As per the Vatican news, Pope Francis had no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress, the monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns and his oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.