HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pope critical but shows slight improvement: Vatican

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
10:16
image
Pope Francis's condition remains critical but has shown a "slight improvement", according to the Vatican's latest update on the 88-year-old pontiff's health, reported Al Jazeera.

In a statement on Monday, the Vatican mentioned that "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical nature, show a slight improvement", Al Jazeera quotes.

"Today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved," it said, noting that Francis had worked in the afternoon after receiving the Eucharist in the morning. The Pope was still receiving oxygen, "although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage," the statement said.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties and his condition subsequently worsened.

He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy, as per Al Jazeera.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex" and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms, Al Jazeera reported. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana tunnel collapse: Trapped men just 50 m away
LIVE! Telangana tunnel collapse: Trapped men just 50 m away

US sides with Russia, votes against UN motion on Ukraine war
US sides with Russia, votes against UN motion on Ukraine war

The US ended up abstaining from the vote for its own resolution at the General Assembly after several amendments were passed ahead of the vote to strengthen the language against Russia and reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Heatwave alert in Mumbai for 2 days, mercury to hit...
Heatwave alert in Mumbai for 2 days, mercury to hit...

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.

Will LG Allow Rekha Gupta To Function?
Will LG Allow Rekha Gupta To Function?

'Will the LG be ready to rule with a light hand, having been vested with powers that amount to using a hammer to kill a fly?' asks Aditi Phadnis.

Ex-Army Men Seek to Upkeep Vijay Stambh
Ex-Army Men Seek to Upkeep Vijay Stambh

The Mahars have a historical connection with this victory pillar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD