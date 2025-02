Pope critical but shows slight improvement: Vatican

10:16





In a statement on Monday, the Vatican mentioned that "The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical nature, show a slight improvement", Al Jazeera quotes.





"Today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved," it said, noting that Francis had worked in the afternoon after receiving the Eucharist in the morning. The Pope was still receiving oxygen, "although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage," the statement said.





Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties and his condition subsequently worsened.





He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy, as per Al Jazeera.





Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex" and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms, Al Jazeera reported. -- ANI

Pope Francis's condition remains critical but has shown a "slight improvement", according to the Vatican's latest update on the 88-year-old pontiff's health, reported Al Jazeera.