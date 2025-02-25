Over 1,200 immigration firms raided in Punjab; 7 held

20:09

The massive operation against illegal travel agents was carried out on the directions of director general of police Gaurav Yadav, simultaneously in all the 28 police districts on Monday, they said.





The development came amid the ongoing crackdown against illegal travel agents across the state in the wake of the recent deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the US.





Many of the deportees from Punjab and Haryana have alleged that they were duped by the travel agents.





They claimed despite taking huge sums of money from them and promising legal entry to the US, they were taken to the US through the "donkey route"-- illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter America.





Meanwhile, special DGP (Law and Order), Punjab, Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring the daylong state-level operation on Monday, said that police teams have registered at least 24 FIRs against unscrupulous travel agents and arrested seven of them.





He said that all the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were asked to constitute special police teams under the supervision of gazetted officers to carry out searches at all the immigration and travel agent firms in their respective jurisdictions. -- PTI

