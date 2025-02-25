ONOE good idea, should be held in phased manner: Ex-CJI Lalit to parl panel

23:18





They added that Lalit in his remarks said the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections was a good idea but noted that the law, as envisaged by the bills, could be challenged in the apex court, and proposed some changes.





Former Law Commission of India Ritu Raj Awasthi told the 39-member committee headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary that the proposed law does not violate the basic structure doctrine on federalism and is not against the democratic principles of the Constitution.





Justice Awasthi, who is now the judicial member of anti-corruption ombudsman Lok Pal, said the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill had all the ingredients to hold simultaneous polls in the country.





Opposition members criticised the concept, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claiming 'one nation one election' will weaken democracy by tinkering with tenure of legislatures and will impinge on people's rights, the sources said.





A BJP ally wondered if a gap of five years between two elections will weaken elected representatives' accountability to people, they added.





An Opposition questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission, which is constitutionally tasked with the conduct of elections.





Some members of both the ruling BJP as well as opposition parties, which have slammed the idea of 'one nation one election' (ONOE) as unconstitutional, interpreted the overall thrust of Lalit's lengthy remarks as favouring their respective stand more. -- PTI

Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit suggested on Tuesday that simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls should be rolled out in not one go but in a phased manner as he shared his views with the Joint Committee of Parliament studying the two bills for 'one nation one election' (ONOE), sources said.