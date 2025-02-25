HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ONOE good idea, should be held in phased manner: Ex-CJI Lalit to parl panel

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
23:18
image
Former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit suggested on Tuesday that simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls should be rolled out in not one go but in a phased manner as he shared his views with the Joint Committee of Parliament studying the two bills for 'one nation one election' (ONOE), sources said. 

They added that Lalit in his remarks said the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections was a good idea but noted that the law, as envisaged by the bills, could be challenged in the apex court, and proposed some changes. 

Former Law Commission of India Ritu Raj Awasthi told the 39-member committee headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary that the proposed law does not violate the basic structure doctrine on federalism and is not against the democratic principles of the Constitution. 

Justice Awasthi, who is now the judicial member of anti-corruption ombudsman Lok Pal, said the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill had all the ingredients to hold simultaneous polls in the country. 

Opposition members criticised the concept, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claiming 'one nation one election' will weaken democracy by tinkering with tenure of legislatures and will impinge on people's rights, the sources said. 

A BJP ally wondered if a gap of five years between two elections will weaken elected representatives' accountability to people, they added. 

An Opposition questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission, which is constitutionally tasked with the conduct of elections. 

Some members of both the ruling BJP as well as opposition parties, which have slammed the idea of 'one nation one election' (ONOE) as unconstitutional, interpreted the overall thrust of Lalit's lengthy remarks as favouring their respective stand more. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CBSE Class 10 exams twice a year from 2026
LIVE! CBSE Class 10 exams twice a year from 2026

Anti-Sikh riots: Tytler and Kamal Nath are next: BJP
Anti-Sikh riots: Tytler and Kamal Nath are next: BJP

The BJP has demanded the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The party's leaders have called for the CBI to appeal the verdict, saying it was...

Rs 2,002 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG
Rs 2,002 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG

The report on the alleged liquor scam, a hot button issue in the run-up to the elections, claimed a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 941.53 crore, saying timely permissions were not taken for opening the liquor vends in non-conforming...

What Nitish Kumar's Son Wants For His Dad
What Nitish Kumar's Son Wants For His Dad

Nishant Kumar's demand that the NDA name Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial nominee is seen as a gambit to consolidate the CM's position in the ruling alliance.

CT: Who Can Advance From Group B?
CT: Who Can Advance From Group B?

What each team from Group B needs to do to make the semis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD