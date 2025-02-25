HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NIA chargesheet against senior Maoist leader in CPI-Maoist revival case

Tue, 25 February 2025
The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a chargesheet against an accused in a case relating to attempts to revive the banned outfit CPI-Maoist in northern states of the country, according to an official statement.                  
The chargesheet against Ajay Singhal alias Aman, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana and in-charge of State Organising Committee of CPI-Maoist in the state, was filed before a special NIA court in Lucknow, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

According to the NIA, Singhal was involved in the outfit's attempts to revive its activities in Northern Regional Bureau (NRB), comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had status equivalent to Central Committee Member (CCM) of CPI (Maoist), the statement said. 

He had visited Chakarbandha forest of Jharkhand to collect funds from CCM Pramod Mishra alias Vanbihari and Sandeep Yadav, it said.                  

While Yadav, the commander/secretary of Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee for recruitment of cadres, has since died, Mishra has been arrested in another NIA case.

Singhal was also involved in recruitment for the CPI (Maoist) to revive the outfit in NRB region, the statement said.

CPI (Maoist) leaders, cadres and sympathisers/overground workers have been working to re-energise the organisation, with financial support from its Eastern Regional Bureau, especially from Jharkhand, in northern India, it added. -- PTI

