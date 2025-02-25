HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Tue, 25 February 2025
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple on Tuesday. 

He attended the opening ceremony of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Assam.

While speaking at the summit, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "visionary leadership" and said, "It is an honour to be speaking again at the Advantage Assam Summit. Before I begin my address, I want to sincerely pray to Maa Kamakhya, the Goddess of energy and creation, not only to bless all in Assam but to bless all of India. PM Narendra Modi ji, the title of this Summit is Advantage Assam, but the greatest advantage for every Assamese and every Indian is that we are blessed with your visionary leadership."  -- ANI                     

