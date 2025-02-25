HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man who killed 5 family members was 'good-natured'

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
11:16
Representational image
Representational image
The 23-year-old man, who on Monday allegedly killed five people including his 13-year-old brother and seriously injured his mother, was a good natured, mild mannered and soft spoken person according to neighbours and relatives.

None of the relatives or neighbours could believe that the accused, Afan, could commit the murders. A woman who runs a tea-shop near Afan's home told a TV channel on Tuesday that the accused loved his brother and used to take care of him. 

"I cannot believe he did it. He was a good boy. There is not a single bad thing we can say about him. Saw his (accused) younger brother yesterday afternoon also. Did not know what had happened till the police arrived," she said. 

Similar responses came from other neighbours and relatives who could not believe Afan carried out the killings. While the accused claimed to have killed six persons, his mother survived the attack on her and is presently hospitalised. Afan's arrest is yet to be recorded by the police as he is presently hospitalised at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college after he claimed to have consumed poison. Police have not yet officially divulged details of the case including motive behind the murders and the weapon used for carrying out the killings. However, some news reports claim that financial crisis in the family was the motive behind the killings and that Afan allegedly used a hammer to carry out the murders. 

The other victims were Afan's grandmother in her 80s, a young woman said to be his lover, his paternal uncle and the latter's wife. The mass murder took place across three houses, reportedly separated by around 20-25 kilometers, in the Venjaramoodu area near the state capital. He is suspected to have travelled from one house to the other on his motorbike to carry out the murders, police said, but did not disclose the exact sequence in which he allegedly carried out the killings. 

The incident came to light when Afan appeared at the Venjaramoodu police station on Monday evening and confessed to carrying out the murders. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 12 AAP MLAs, including Atishi expelled from Assembly
LIVE! 12 AAP MLAs, including Atishi expelled from Assembly

T'gana tunnel: 72 hrs on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet
T'gana tunnel: 72 hrs on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet

Rescue efforts continue in Telangana for eight people trapped in a collapsed tunnel, but hopes for their survival are fading as experts from the Geological Survey of India and the National Geographical Research Institute have been...

Heatwave alert in Mumbai for 2 days, mercury to hit...
Heatwave alert in Mumbai for 2 days, mercury to hit...

The heatwave alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on February 25 and 26, the IMD said.

US sides with Russia, votes against UN motion on Ukraine war
US sides with Russia, votes against UN motion on Ukraine war

The US ended up abstaining from the vote for its own resolution at the General Assembly after several amendments were passed ahead of the vote to strengthen the language against Russia and reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Deep State And Beyond: The Rise of Conspiracy Theories
Deep State And Beyond: The Rise of Conspiracy Theories

From bhikshus of Ashokan 3rd century BC and medieval Sufis to Oxfam, Omidyar and Soros now, non-State actors have any real power only when they work in conjunction with a real State, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD