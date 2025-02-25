Man jumps onto safety net in Mantralaya

17:11





As per the initial information, the man landed onto the safety net of the first floor of the Mantralaya building, around 4 PM. Police personnel evacuated him to safety. He is being taken to Marine Drive police station, an official said. The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts. PTI

A high drama unfolded at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon when a male protester jumped onto a safety net of the high-security building. Prima facie, the man was protesting against the state government over some issue, officials said.