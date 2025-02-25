HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man jumps onto safety net in Mantralaya

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
17:11
image
A high drama unfolded at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon when a male protester jumped onto a safety net of the high-security building. Prima facie, the man was protesting against the state government over some issue, officials said. 

As per the initial information, the man landed onto the safety net of the first floor of the Mantralaya building, around 4 PM. Police personnel evacuated him to safety. He is being taken to Marine Drive police station, an official said. The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why didn't Sajjan Kumar get death penalty? Court says...
LIVE! Why didn't Sajjan Kumar get death penalty? Court says...

Preity Zinta vs Cong over Rs 18 cr loan write-off, BJP link
Preity Zinta vs Cong over Rs 18 cr loan write-off, BJP link

Earlier, Preity posted about the platform's growing cynicism, especially when people expressed appreciation for public figures.

Rs 2,002 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG
Rs 2,002 cr loss to Delhi govt due to liquor policy: CAG

The report on the alleged liquor scam, a hot button issue in the run-up to the elections, claimed a loss of revenue to the tune of Rs 941.53 crore, saying timely permissions were not taken for opening the liquor vends in non-conforming...

Tharoor shares selfie with BJP leader amid rift with Cong
Tharoor shares selfie with BJP leader amid rift with Cong

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor welcomed the revival of long-stalled India-UK FTA negotiations, posting a selfie with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan...

Anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar gets life term
Anti-Sikh riots: Ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar gets life term

Sajjan Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD