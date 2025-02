10:57





The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and his family members acquired at a discount, separate land parcels from candidates who were given jobs in the railways, with a purpose to "consolidate' the land already owned by the family to increase the size of their overall landholding and, therefore, its value in the real estate market, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed.

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his son Tej Pratap Yadav and daughter Hema Yadav in land-for-jobs 'scam'.