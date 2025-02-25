Kumbh: Elaborate plans for Mahashivratri 'snan'

23:50

Aware of the likely surge of devotees for the last sacred bath, the entire mela area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 pm on Tuesday and appeals were being made by authorities to take a holy dip at the ghat nearest to them instead of crowding at the Sangam.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was constantly in touch with mela authorities to ensure a smooth snan on Mahashivratri, officials said.





"There are clear cut directives to ensure the safety and security of devotees. The CM is monitoring all the arrangements himself," a senior official told PTI.





An elaborate advisory has been issued for devotees.





The government also issued a statement detailing the advisory according to which pilgrims have been advised to take a dip at the ghats closest to them.





As per the advisory, those devotees coming from the Uttari Jhunsi route should go to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat, and those from the Dakshini Jhunsi should use Arail Ghat.





A dip at Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat has been advised for those devotees entering from Pande area.





The pontoon bridges would be operated on the basis of the pilgrim rush, the officials said. "Devotees have been urged to avoid unnecessary movement and leave for their destinations after completing rituals," an official said.

Elaborate arrangements are in place for Wednesday's Mahashivratri 'snan' at the Maha Kumbh, which would witness the culmination of the mega religious congregation that has drawn a record more than 64 crore pilgrims so far.