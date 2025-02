19:32





The accused, aged 12-17 years, have been sent to a juvenile home, and the girls will undergo a medical examination on Monday, they said.





Khunti SP Aman Kumar said the incident took place late on Friday when five girls were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Rania area. -- PTI

The Jharkhand police arrested 18 minors for allegedly raping three girls in Khunti district, the police said on Monday.