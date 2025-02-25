16:54





Sirsa also said that they would consider an appeal for a death sentence. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is facing a trial in a case of the killing of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.





"Sajjan Kumar has been awarded life imprisonment. I thank Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for constituting the SIT and reopening the case. These cases were closed for 35 years, and people like Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Kamal Nath continued to roam freely as Chief Ministers and Members of Parliament. We were expecting a death penalty. We will decide whether to appeal to the High Court for the death penalty. Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath are next," Sirsa said while speaking to ANI.





Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon expressed disappointment on Tuesday, saying that Sajjan Kumar was not given a death sentence in the case.





Speaking to the media, Kahlon said that justice would have been served even if Kumar had received life imprisonment. "We are upset that someone like Sajjan Kumar was not given the death penalty. I believe that if he had been sentenced to death, it would have been better, and we would have felt satisfied. However, after 41 years, even though he received life imprisonment, justice has prevailed. I respect the court's verdict," Kahlon said.





On Tuesday, a Delhi court sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This followed his conviction on February 12 for their murders. -- ANI

