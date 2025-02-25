Infosys Defers Trainee Exam Amid Layoffs

08:30

Infosys has indefinitely postponed the assessment of its trainee engineers, weeks after the company laid off about 350 trainees from its Mysuru campus.





Indias second-largest IT services company had onboarded about 1,000 engineering graduates in October. Trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave.





In an email seen by Business Standard, Infosys said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment, which was scheduled for Monday, is being rescheduled. We will soon convey the revised dates, the email stated.





The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which raised the issue of employee layoffs with Indias labour ministry, said this move was a direct result of the strong fight NITES and the terminated employees have launched against Infosys unethical layoffs. Under pressure, Infosys is now trying to avoid further controversy, its president Harpreet Singh Saluja said in a statement.





Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022, and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. However, the company delayed onboarding as the industry grappled with a slowdown due to global uncertainty.





The delay in onboarding freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon.





Business Standard