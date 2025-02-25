IndiGo to operate wide body Boeing 787-9 plane on Delhi-Bangkok route

20:39

File image





To meet the rising air traffic demand, the airline has inducted a Boeing 787-9 plane from Norse Atlantic temporarily ahead of taking deliveries of A321 XLRs, that have a longer range and A350s.





IndiGo has embarked on an ambitious international expansion plan and expects to induct A321 XLRs in the next financial year and the wide-body A350s in 2027.





In a release on Tuesday, the airline said it will operate daily flights with the Boeing 787-9 plane on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1 onwards.





The aircraft will have 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 economy seats.





"IndiGo will continue exploring opportunities to contract additional aircraft," the release said. -- PTI

