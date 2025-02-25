HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
ED arrests Gujarat-based journalist in money laundering case

Tue, 25 February 2025
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat-based journalist in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged financial fraud, officials said. 

Mahesh Langa, a correspondent for The Hindu newspaper in Gujarat, was taken into custody and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ahmedabad, they said. 

The court sent Mahesh Prabhudan Langa to ED custody till February 28, the officials said. 

The money laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad police on charges of committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people. 

Langa's lawyer had earlier denied the charges made against him. 

The reporter was found to have engaged in multiple "fraudulent" financial transactions involving large sums of money, as per the ED. It alleged that his financial dealings involved "extortion" from various individuals, constant manipulation, and "use of media influence." 

The federal probe agency claimed that Langa was involved in GST Input Tax Credit "scam", which is also being investigated by the ED. -- PTI

