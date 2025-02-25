'Does BJP think PM is greater than Dr Ambedkar?'

13:02

The Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh pictures have been moved to the side walls





Following her suspension from the Assembly, Atishi said, "BJP has replaced the portrait of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar with that of PM Narendra Modi... Does the BJP think that PM Modi is greater than Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar? When AAP MLAs raised slogans in support of Dr. Ambedkar, they were suspended. But when BJP MLAs raised slogans of PM Modi, no action was taken. This means that the BJP hates Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar..."





"Similarly, in the Vidhan Sabha and various Delhi government offices, Ambedkar's photo has been replaced by Modi's photo," she said. Questioning the BJP's intentions, she added, "I want to ask the BJP, is Narendra Modi's statue now greater than that of Dr Ambedkar? Have they developed so much arrogance that they believe Modi can replace Baba Saheb Ambedkar? This is why the AAP has launched this protest, and we will continue to protest until Baba Saheb Ambedkar is given the respect and place he rightfully deserves." -- ANI

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly and Senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to sideline BR Ambedkar's legacy by replacing his portraits with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in key government offices, including the Delhi Chief Minister's office and the Assembly.