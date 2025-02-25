HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Devara' starring Jr NTR to release in Japan on March 28

Tue, 25 February 2025
Share:
20:07
image
Telugu superstar Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 will release in theatre in Japan on March 28.

Previously RRR, the 2022's film featuring NTR was released in the country, which went on to receive much praise from moviegoers. 

Before Devara's release, the actor will also travel to Japan on March 22 for the promotions of the film.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut with the Pan-India film. 

Originally released on September 27 across India, the film was produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

Billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, the film is the first installment of the two-part franchise.

NTR will next be seen in War 2 alongside Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Over 1,200 immigration firms raided in Punjab; 7 held
LIVE! Over 1,200 immigration firms raided in Punjab; 7 held

Opposition to actor Prajakta's Mahashivratri performance
Opposition to actor Prajakta's Mahashivratri performance

Actor Prajakta Mali's scheduled dance performance at the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra on Mahashivratri has been met with opposition from several quarters, including the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI has asked the...

Language row: Maha, K'taka suspend bus services
Language row: Maha, K'taka suspend bus services

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra have been suspended following attacks on buses and their crew. The decision was taken given the tension prevailing in the border district of Belagavi over a sensitive issue. The language row...

What Nitish Kumar's Son Wants For His Dad
What Nitish Kumar's Son Wants For His Dad

Nishant Kumar's demand that the NDA name Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial nominee is seen as a gambit to consolidate the CM's position in the ruling alliance.

Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?
Does Dubai Give India An Advantage?

'They are in one place, they are in one hotel, there is no travel, they are in one dressing room. They know the pitch. When they selected they probably knew what Dubai was going to be like.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD